Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/

Raphael's The Expulsion of Heliodorus from the Temple (ca. 1511–1512) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 Image

View License

