Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3848268SaveSaveRaphael's Madonna of the Rose (ca. 1517) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 946 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2400 x 3043 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2400 x 3043 px | 300 dpi | 41.82 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain Review SaveDownloadRaphael's Madonna of the Rose (ca. 1517) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More