Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3848274SaveSaveRaphael's The Garvagh Madonna (1509–1510) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1041 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3036 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5204 x 6000 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5204 x 6000 px | 300 dpi | 178.7 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain Review SaveDownloadRaphael's The Garvagh Madonna (1509–1510) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More