National Gallery of Art (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3848278SaveSaveRaphael's The Alba Madonna (ca. 1510) famous painting. Original from National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4600 x 4600 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4600 x 4600 px | 300 dpi | 121.12 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain Review SaveDownloadRaphael's The Alba Madonna (ca. 1510) famous painting. Original from National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More