HeinPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3848358SaveSaveWedding invitation floral template, aesthetic design vector, remixed from vintage public domain imagesMorePremiumRoyalty Free Vector TemplateInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorInvitation 5 x 7 inch | 300 ppi | 11.19 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Playfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenDownload Playfair Display fontGreat Vibes by TypeSETitDownload Great Vibes fontDownload AllSaveDownloadWedding invitation floral template, aesthetic design vector, remixed from vintage public domain imagesMore