rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
Hein
Premium
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3848372Wedding invitation floral template, aesthetic design vector, remixed from vintage public domain imagesSave

Wedding invitation floral template, aesthetic design vector, remixed from vintage public domain images

More
PremiumRoyalty Free Vector Template

View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

Open source fonts used in this design :

Playfair Display by Claus Eggers Sørensen
© rawpixel

Wedding invitation floral template, aesthetic design vector, remixed from vintage public domain images

More