HeinPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3848423SaveSaveWedding sign template, printable flower aesthetic design vector, remixed from vintage public domain imagesMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorJPEGEPS | 39.61 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 833 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2429 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5000 x 3470 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Lora by CyrealDownload Lora fontPlayfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenDownload Playfair Display fontDownload AllSaveDownloadWedding sign template, printable flower aesthetic design vector, remixed from vintage public domain imagesMore