Aom W.Premiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3849764SaveSaveVitruvian man psd, human body famous drawing, remixed from artworks by Leonardo da VinciMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 2400 x 2400 px | 300 dpi | 60.28 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2400 x 2400 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :SaveDownloadVitruvian man psd, human body famous drawing, remixed from artworks by Leonardo da VinciMore