AewPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3849928SaveSaveAesthetic plant background psd, pothos white wall with natural lightMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDInfoView LicensePSDJPEGPSD 5000 x 5000 px | 300 dpi | 294.4 MBSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5000 x 5000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :SaveDownloadAesthetic plant background psd, pothos white wall with natural lightMore