Premiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3851902SaveSaveThe kiss vector famous illustration, remixed from artworks by Gustav KlimtMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorJPEGEPS | 26.5 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 857 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 2857 x 4000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :SaveDownloadThe kiss vector famous illustration, remixed from artworks by Gustav KlimtMore