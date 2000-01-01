FroyPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3852117SaveSavePng butterfly aesthetic sticker, gold illustration, remixed from vintage public domain imagesMorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 800 pxLarge PNG 2500 x 1667 pxOriginal PNG 3000 x 2000 pxCompatible with :SaveDownloadPng butterfly aesthetic sticker, gold illustration, remixed from vintage public domain imagesMore