Porpla manaPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3852591SaveSaveWedding logo vector template in botanical watercolor styleMorePremiumRoyalty Free Vector TemplateInfoView LicenseVectorEPS | 30.2 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Bitter by Huerta TipográficaDownload Bitter fontCharmonman by Cadson DemakDownload Charmonman fontDownload AllSaveDownloadWedding logo vector template in botanical watercolor styleMore