Porpla manaPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3852682SaveSaveWedding logo PSD template in floral style setMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDInfoView LicensePSDJPEGPSD 3000 x 3000 px | 300 dpi | 56.84 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 3000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Bitter by Huerta TipográficaDownload Bitter fontLora by CyrealDownload Lora fontGilda Display by Eduardo TunniDownload Gilda Display fontPoiret One by Denis MasharovDownload Poiret One fontCharmonman by Cadson DemakDownload Charmonman fontMuli by Vernon AdamsDownload Muli fontGreat Vibes by TypeSETitDownload Great Vibes fontSacramento by AstigmaticDownload Sacramento fontDownload AllSaveDownloadWedding logo PSD template in floral style setMore