AewPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3853707SaveSaveLeaf social media template psd, plant sale advertisementMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSD TemplateInfoView LicensePSDSocial Media PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 14.12 MBInstagram Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 14.12 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Cormorant Garamond by Christian ThalmannDownload Cormorant Garamond fontSaveDownloadLeaf social media template psd, plant sale advertisementMore