AumFreehttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3853764SaveSaveBlog banner template psd botanical background with online plant shop textMoreFreeRoyalty Free PSD TemplateInfoView LicensePSDBlog Banner PSD 1120 x 630 px | 300 dpi | 5.64 MBFacebook Event Cover PSD 1120 x 630 px | 300 dpi | 5.64 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontSaveDownloadBlog banner template psd botanical background with online plant shop textMore