AumFreehttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3853796SaveSaveBlog banner template vector botanical background with online plant shop textMoreFreeRoyalty Free Vector TemplateInfoView LicenseVectorBlog Banner EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 63.57 MBFacebook Event Cover EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 63.57 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontSaveDownloadBlog banner template vector botanical background with online plant shop textMore