AumPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3853810SaveSaveBlog banner template vector botanical background with online plant shop textMorePremiumRoyalty Free Vector TemplateInfoView LicenseVectorBlog Banner EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 4.88 MBFacebook Event Cover EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 4.88 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontSaveDownloadBlog banner template vector botanical background with online plant shop textMore