BusbusPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3854328SaveSaveFlower background, aesthetic border design psd, remixed from vintage public domain imagesMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3750 x 2500 px | 300 dpi | 119.13 MBBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 3750 x 2500 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :SaveDownloadFlower background, aesthetic border design psd, remixed from vintage public domain imagesMore