Flower background, aesthetic border design psd, remixed from vintage public domain images More Premium Royalty Free PSD Info View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 3750 x 2500 px | 300 dpi | 119.13 MB Banner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpi

Original JPEG 3750 x 2500 px | 300 dpi