AumFreehttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3855621SaveSaveHouseplant social media template file leaf collectionMoreFreeRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseVectorJPEGEPS | 172.42 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5001 x 3334 px | 300 dpi Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontSaveDownloadHouseplant social media template file leaf collectionMore