Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3856494SaveSaveHenri Rousseau's Meadowland (The Pasture) (1910) famous painting Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 993 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2895 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5001 x 4137 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5001 x 4137 px | 300 dpi | 118.42 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain Review SaveDownloadHenri Rousseau's Meadowland (The Pasture) (1910) famous painting Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More