rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3856495Henri Rousseau's Scene in Bagneux on the Outskirts of Paris (1909) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons.…Save

Henri Rousseau's Scene in Bagneux on the Outskirts of Paris (1909) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 Image

View License

Say thanks by supporting these good causes

Henri Rousseau's Scene in Bagneux on the Outskirts of Paris (1909) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More