Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3856512SaveSaveHenri Rousseau's Stroller and Child (ca. 1905–1906) famous painting. Original from the Dallas Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 827 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2411 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 6424 x 9325 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6424 x 9325 px | 300 dpi | 342.81 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain Review SaveDownloadHenri Rousseau's Stroller and Child (ca. 1905–1906) famous painting. Original from the Dallas Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More