Freehttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3861782SaveSaveExotic leaves frame famous painting, remixed from artworks by Henri RousseauMoreFreeRoyalty Free PhotoInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFF Small JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4000 x 2666 px | 300 dpi TIFF 4000 x 2666 px | 300 dpi | 61.18 MB SaveDownloadExotic leaves frame famous painting, remixed from artworks by Henri RousseauMore