Freehttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3861783SaveSaveTropical frame psd famous painting, exotic leaves, remixed from artworks by Henri RousseauMoreFreeRoyalty Free PSDInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3000 x 3000 px | 300 dpi | 84.09 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 3000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :SaveDownloadTropical frame psd famous painting, exotic leaves, remixed from artworks by Henri RousseauMore