Freehttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3861784SaveSaveTropical frame psd famous painting, exotic leaves, remixed from artworks by Henri RousseauMoreFreeRoyalty Free PSDInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 2666 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 98.58 MBSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2333 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 2666 x 4000 px | 300 dpi Compatible with :SaveDownloadTropical frame psd famous painting, exotic leaves, remixed from artworks by Henri RousseauMore