TechiPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3862364SaveSaveSocial media story template vector background in brownMorePremiumRoyalty Free Vector TemplateInfoView LicenseVectorMobile Wallpaper EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 4.69 MBFacebook Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 4.69 MBInstagram Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 4.69 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Cardo by David PerryDownload Cardo fontSaveDownloadSocial media story template vector background in brownMore