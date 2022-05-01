BenjamasPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3862528SaveSaveBlack leaf desktop background wallpaper, aesthetic HD nature imageMorePremiumRoyalty Free PhotoInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFPresentation JPEG 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Event Cover JPEG 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiBlog Banner JPEG 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiHD JPEG 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi4K HD JPEG 3840 x 2160 px | 300 dpi5K HD JPEG 5120 x 2880 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5742 x 3230 px | 300 dpiPresentation TIFF 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Event Cover TIFF 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiBlog Banner TIFF 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiHD TIFF 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi4K HD TIFF 3840 x 2160 px | 300 dpi5K HD TIFF 5120 x 2880 px | 300 dpiOriginal TIFF 5742 x 3230 px | 300 dpi | 141.54 MBSaveDownloadBlack leaf desktop background wallpaper, aesthetic HD nature imageMore