Aom W.Premiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3863246SaveSaveSchool of Athens wall art, Raphael's famous painting (1511). Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePremiumRoyalty Free PhotoInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 960 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2800 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4500 x 3600 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4500 x 3600 px | 300 dpi | 92.73 MBSaveDownloadSchool of Athens wall art, Raphael's famous painting (1511). Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More