TechiFreehttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3863360SaveSaveiPhone wallpaper template psd with quote and flowerMoreFreeRoyalty Free PSD TemplateInfoView LicensePSDMobile Wallpaper PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 12.3 MBFacebook Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 12.3 MBInstagram Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 12.3 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Love Ya Like A Sister by Kimberly GesweinDownload Love Ya Like A Sister fontSaveDownloadiPhone wallpaper template psd with quote and flowerMore