TechiFreehttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3863451SaveSaveSocial media story template vector set in pinkMoreFreeRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseVectorJPEGEPS | 7.21 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 3751 x 2500 px | 300 dpi Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Love Ya Like A Sister by Kimberly GesweinDownload Love Ya Like A Sister fontSaveDownloadSocial media story template vector set in pinkMore