Aom W.Premiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3864128SaveSaveRaphael poster, Saint George and the Dragon famous painting (ca. 1506). Original from National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePremiumRoyalty Free PhotoInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 960 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2800 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 3600 x 4500 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3600 x 4500 px | 300 dpi | 92.73 MBAvailable in shopSaveDownloadRaphael poster, Saint George and the Dragon famous painting (ca. 1506). Original from National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More