FroyPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3864187SaveSaveCollage aesthetic digital sticker psd, antique sculpture mixed media collage artMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3508 x 4962 px | 300 dpi | 222.02 MBSmall JPEG 848 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2474 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 3508 x 4962 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :SaveDownloadCollage aesthetic digital sticker psd, antique sculpture mixed media collage artMore