U.S. Forest Service (source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3864447SaveSaveiPhone wallpaper winter landscape background, HD nature image. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGInstagram Story JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiMobile Wallpaper JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1662 x 2954 px | 300 dpiSay thanks by supporting these good causesHope for ChildrenSaveDownloadiPhone wallpaper winter landscape background, HD nature image. Original public domain image from FlickrMore