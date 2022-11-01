TechiPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3864844SaveSavePoster template vintage vector for retro shop ad setMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseVectorJPEGEPS | 72.89 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 841 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2452 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5001 x 3504 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Hammersmith One by Sorkin TypeDownload Hammersmith One fontAnton by Vernon AdamsDownload Anton fontBubbler One by Brenda GalloDownload Bubbler One fontDownload AllSaveDownloadPoster template vintage vector for retro shop ad setMore