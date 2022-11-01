Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3866298SaveSaveVincent van Gogh's The Diggers (1889) famous painting. Original from the Detroit Institute of Arts. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 925 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1523 x 1975 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1523 x 1975 px | 300 dpi | 17.25 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain ReviewSaveDownloadVincent van Gogh's The Diggers (1889) famous painting. Original from the Detroit Institute of Arts. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More