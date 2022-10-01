Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3868027SaveSaveVincent van Gogh's Factories at Clichy (1887) famous painting. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 893 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2604 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5060 x 3765 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5060 x 3765 px | 300 dpi | 109.05 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain ReviewSaveDownloadVincent van Gogh's Factories at Clichy (1887) famous painting. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More