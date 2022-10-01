Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3868351SaveSaveVincent van Gogh's The Siesta (1890) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 942 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2747 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4336 x 3403 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4336 x 3403 px | 300 dpi | 84.47 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain ReviewSaveDownloadVincent van Gogh's The Siesta (1890) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More