Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3868449SaveSaveVincent van Gogh's Tree Roots (1890) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 587 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1713 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 7557 x 3698 px | 300 dpiTIFF 7557 x 3698 px | 300 dpi | 159.94 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain ReviewSaveDownloadVincent van Gogh's Tree Roots (1890) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More