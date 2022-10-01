FroyPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3868801SaveSavePNG collage creator retro stickers, printable retro scrapbook and digital planner paper cutout collectionMorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 1200 pxLarge PNG 2500 x 2500 pxOriginal PNG 4000 x 4000 pxCompatible with :SaveDownloadPNG collage creator retro stickers, printable retro scrapbook and digital planner paper cutout collectionMore