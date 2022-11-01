rawpixel
Moss
Dublin Pond art print (1894) painting in high resolution by Abbott Handerson Thayer. Original from the Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
