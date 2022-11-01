MossPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3872930SaveSaveWilliam Morris tulip poster (1875). Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePremiumRoyalty Free PhotoInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 960 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2800 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 7500 x 6000 px | 300 dpiTIFF 7500 x 6000 px | 300 dpi | 257.54 MBAvailable in shopSaveDownloadWilliam Morris tulip poster (1875). Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More