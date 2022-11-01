rawpixel
Bird pattern wall art, Colombes et lis (1897) illustrated by Maurice Pillard Verneuil. Original from the The New York Public Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
