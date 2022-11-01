rawpixel
Paul Klee poster, famous abstract painting, In the Spirit of Hoffmann (1921). Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
© rawpixel

