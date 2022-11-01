FroyFreehttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3873920SaveSaveVintage collage mobile background, psd paper texture with design spaceMoreFreeRoyalty Free PSDInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 2250 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 144.48 MBInstagram Story JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiMobile Wallpaper JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 2250 x 4000 px | 300 dpi Compatible with :SaveDownloadVintage collage mobile background, psd paper texture with design spaceMore