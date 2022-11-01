NingPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3874338SaveSaveLogo design template editable vector setMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseVectorJPEGEPS | 3.41 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Cormorant Garamond by Christian ThalmannDownload Cormorant Garamond fontJunge by CyrealDownload Junge fontGilda Display by Eduardo TunniDownload Gilda Display fontFredoka One by Milena BrandaoDownload Fredoka One fontNunito by Vernon AdamsDownload Nunito fontAsap by Omnibus-TypeDownload Asap fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontHeebo by Multiple DesignersDownload Heebo fontMontserrat by Julieta UlanovskyDownload Montserrat fontLato by Łukasz DziedzicDownload Lato fontRubik by Hubert and Fischer/ Meir Sadan/ CyrealDownload Rubik fontDownload AllSaveDownloadLogo design template editable vector setMore