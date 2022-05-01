MossPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3875445SaveSaveVan Gogh art print, vintage The Poplars at Saint-Rémy wall decor (1889). Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePremiumRoyalty Free PhotoInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 960 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2800 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 6000 x 7500 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6000 x 7500 px | 300 dpi | 257.52 MBAvailable in shopSaveDownloadVan Gogh art print, vintage The Poplars at Saint-Rémy wall decor (1889). Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More