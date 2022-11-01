MossPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3875559SaveSaveRenoir flower art print, famous Bouquet of Roses still life painting (1882) by Pierre-Auguste Renoir. Original from Barnes Foundation. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePremiumRoyalty Free PhotoInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 960 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2800 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5400 x 6750 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5400 x 6750 px | 300 dpi | 208.6 MBAvailable in shopSaveDownloadRenoir flower art print, famous Bouquet of Roses still life painting (1882) by Pierre-Auguste Renoir. Original from Barnes Foundation. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More