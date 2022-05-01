Premiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3875560SaveSavePaul Klee poster, famous "Qu 1" color chart painting (1930). Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePremiumRoyalty Free PhotoInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 960 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2800 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 6750 x 5400 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6750 x 5400 px | 300 dpi | 208.61 MBAvailable in shopSaveDownloadPaul Klee poster, famous "Qu 1" color chart painting (1930). Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More