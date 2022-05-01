MossPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3875887SaveSaveClaude Monet art print, printable famous The Corniche landscape painting (1884). Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePremiumRoyalty Free PhotoInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 960 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2800 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 7500 x 6000 px | 300 dpiTIFF 7500 x 6000 px | 300 dpi | 257.52 MBAvailable in shopSaveDownloadClaude Monet art print, printable famous The Corniche landscape painting (1884). Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More