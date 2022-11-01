MossPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3875937SaveSavePierre-Auguste Renoir art print, vintage Girls Reading painting (1890–1891). Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePremiumRoyalty Free PhotoInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 960 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2800 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4800 x 6000 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4800 x 6000 px | 300 dpi | 164.83 MBAvailable in shopSaveDownloadPierre-Auguste Renoir art print, vintage Girls Reading painting (1890–1891). Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More